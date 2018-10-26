Police station aims high for Christmas food appeal

DONATION DRIVE: Gatton Police Station admin officer Tracey Eelkema and first-year constable Michael Kiss with some donations for the Foodbank appeal.

DONATION DRIVE: Gatton Police Station admin officer Tracey Eelkema and first-year constable Michael Kiss with some donations for the Foodbank appeal. ALI KUCHEL

SPENDING an extra $5 at your grocery shop for a bag of pasta, block of chocolate or biscuits could go a long way to helping a family in need.

Gatton Police Station is collection donations for Foodbank's annual Christmas hamper drive.

While it is the second time Queensland Police Service has participated in the drive, it's a first for the Gatton station.

Admin officer Tracey Eelkema is co-ordinating the drive and was excited to be approached to participate.

"I think it's a great idea to do for the community,” she said.

"Not everyone can afford to do a big grocery shop for Christmas and this will help those people with that they can provide to their families.”

Although the donation period does not begin until November 1, Ms Eelkema said plenty of donations had already come forward, mostly from the officers.

Her initial plan was to fill five Foodbank boxes, however Ms Eelkema was hoping to double her initial expectations.

"It's not just about it (hampers) going to homeless people (but) it will go to anyone who is in need,” she said.

Anything non-perishable and within the expiry date, wraps and foils, skincare products, sanitary and baby items are welcome.

The drive officially begins on November 1 but the Gatton station will be accepting donations prior.

Foodbank is a non-denominational, non-profit organisation thatacts as a pantry that local charities approach for the food they provide to needy families.

They are the largest hunger relief organisation in Australia and in 2017 alone provided enough food for more than 67 million meals.

Donations can be dropped off at Gatton Police Station between 8am-4pm, Monday to Friday.