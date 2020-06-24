Menu
Police arrest five alleged car thieves.
Police spike stolen car to end high-speed joyride

Michael Nolan
24th Jun 2020 2:16 PM
THE buoyant high of a late-night joyride came to a deflating end for five car thieves when Laidley police spiked the tyres of their stolen Jeep.

Detecting Acting-Senior Sergeant Brian Collins said the crew entered a South Toowoomba home about 2.30 this morning and stole the keys to a white Jeep Cherokee.

"They fled in the vehicle," he said.

The five drove to Ipswich before turning around and heading back to Toowoomba.

Sgt Collins said Laidley police observed the vehicle heading west along the Warrego Highway about 4am.  

They deployed a spike trap, slowing the vehicle before arresting all five alleged offenders.

The three boys were dealt with under provisions in the Juvenile Justice Act.

An 18-year-old man was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of stealing.

The second counts related to the burglary of a Darling Heights home on June 20, when the allege offender stole an Audi.

He will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on a date in August.

The other 18-year-old male will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court today charged with burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, drug possession and unlicensed driving.

burglary crime juvenile crime juvenile offenders police stolen car toowoomba crime youth justice
Toowoomba Chronicle

