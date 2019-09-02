Menu
Login
News

Police shut road after cars, trucks crash

by Thomas Morgan
2nd Sep 2019 8:21 AM

 

A MAJOR arterial road is facing delays after an earlier multi-vehicle crash involving cars and trucks north of Brisbane.

Emergency services were called to the crash, believed to be at the intersection of East-West Arterial Rd and Southern Cross Way at Hendra at 6.50am.

Multiple trucks and cars were involved with northbound traffic completely blocked, according to the Australian Traffic Network.

Traffic camera image of Southern Cross Way this morning. Picture: Department of Transport and Main Roads.
Traffic camera image of Southern Cross Way this morning. Picture: Department of Transport and Main Roads.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there were no reports of injuries.

The spokeswoman said the road "in all directions" was blocked off by police at 7am, however it has since reopened.

A barrier was reportedly hit during the incident.

It was initially reported that no one had been injured, however one person was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

delays motoring road closures seniors-news southern cross way traffic crash

Top Stories

    TOP FIVE: turtles on agenda and major drug bust at prison

    TOP FIVE: turtles on agenda and major drug bust at prison

    News Another busy week in the Lockyer and Somerset regions with NAPLAN results released, drug busts and turtles requiring rescuing.

    POLL: Is there too much emphasis on NAPLAN?

    POLL: Is there too much emphasis on NAPLAN?

    News Have your say in our weekly reader poll

    Dads dive into golf for early Fathers' Day celebration

    Dads dive into golf for early Fathers' Day celebration

    News Dads, grandads and kids get stuck into golf

    Esk on the airwaves

    Esk on the airwaves

    News An Esk resident spoke about his region on the radio