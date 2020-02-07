Police shoot man in McDonald’s carpark

Police at the scene where police shot a person in a McDonald’s carpark at Tullamarine. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

POLICE fired multiple gunshots through the windscreen of a vehicle at a Tullamarine McDonald's restaurant overnight, hitting the driver in the arm but not wounding him fatally.

The incident took place just after midnight following what police described as "suspicious" behaviour from the male occupant of the silver Toyota Camry and a woman in the passenger seat.

Two police officers got out of their car and approached the vehicle but they allege the driver accelerated and drove directly at them.

A spokeswoman for Victoria Police said the driver used the vehicle to "ram two police vehicles … causing one of the officers to discharge his firearm".

Bullet holes in the vehicle’s windscreen. Picture: Andrew Henshaw

"The driver sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder and has since been conveyed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," the police spokeswoman said.

"His female passenger was arrested and is expected to be interviewed later this morning."

Pictures from the scene show forensic officers at the scene. A mobile phone is on the ground and there are bullet holes in the bonnet and the windscreen of the Camry.

Police say the incident will be investigated by the Professional Standards Command as per protocol when any officer fires his or her weapon in the line of duty.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au