Menu
Login
A 50-year-old male police sergeant is due to appear before Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1.
A 50-year-old male police sergeant is due to appear before Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Police sergeant suspended over shoplifting accusations

4th Sep 2018 4:51 PM

A SERGEANT with the Queensland Police Service is due to appear in a Mackay court accused of eight counts of shoplifting.

The 50-year-old man from the Central Region has been suspended from service, according to a statement from police.

He's being investigated "in relation to unlawfully taking property from a supermarket on multiple occasions".

The officer has been issued with a Notice to Appear over eight counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods.

He's due to face Mackay Magistrates Court on October 1.

This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated, QPS stated.

It said it was "committed to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability" and the public was always informed when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

mackay court mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Neighbour causes extensive damage in single vehicle accident

    Neighbour causes extensive damage in single vehicle accident

    News The incident occurred this morning.

    • 4th Sep 2018 4:44 PM
    Students follow in their farming families footsteps

    Students follow in their farming families footsteps

    News School's partnership with Mt Brisbane Droughtmaster Stud pays off.

    • 4th Sep 2018 4:17 PM
    Pubs, hotels see surge of support for farmer fundraisers

    Pubs, hotels see surge of support for farmer fundraisers

    News Pubs and hotels got behind the two campaigns.

    • 4th Sep 2018 3:45 PM
    Producers soldier on through our hardest drought

    Producers soldier on through our hardest drought

    News Some areas havn't received significant rainfall in years

    Local Partners