Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police seize the truck the stuck and killed Lachlan Douglas.
Police seize the truck the stuck and killed Lachlan Douglas.
News

Police seize truck allegedly involved in hit and run

Michael Nolan
28th Jan 2020 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have seized the truck they believe was involved in the death of Geham teenager Lachlan Douglas.

The driver of the vehicle is co-operating with the police investigation.

Police located the truck and the driver on Friday afternoon after a widespread call for witnesses.

Acting Inspector for the Darling Downs Country Patrol, Andrew Kennedy, said crash investigators were conducting a detailed forensic and mechanical inspection of the truck.

Initial reports suggest the driver spoke with witnesses shortly after Lachlan died but left before police arrived.

"The driver is assisting police with their inquiries," Insp Kennedy said

"We know this is the truck."

At 8.40pm, January 23, 18-year-old Lachlan Douglas was walking along the New England Highway near the intersection with Rueshle Rd when he was hit by a vehicle.

A short time later, a motorist travelling southbound on the New England Highway discovered the man deceased and contacted emergency services.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have relevant dash-cam footage to contact police.

alleged hit and run police seized truck
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hard work and enthusiasm recognised on Australia Day

        Hard work and enthusiasm recognised on Australia Day

        News Just five years into her time in the Show Society, Michaela Kammholz has made her way from milestone to milestone.

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Cops to ramp up speed zone enforcement

        BACK TO SCHOOL: Cops to ramp up speed zone enforcement

        News Drivers are reminded to slow down and be considerate as school returns tomorrow.

        Library upgrade delayed by cost blowout

        Library upgrade delayed by cost blowout

        News Planned refurbishments at a regional library have been delayed after the project’s...

        Half-a-million dollars spent propping up ageing bridges

        premium_icon Half-a-million dollars spent propping up ageing bridges

        News A regional council is planning to commit $600,000 to renewing and restoring...