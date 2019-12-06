Menu
Crime

Police seize $320K worth of meth, cash

by KEAGAN ELDER
6th Dec 2019 11:18 AM
SEVENTY-NINE people have been arrested in a major drug operation which has resulted in the seizure of $320,000 of methylamphetamine and other drugs.

Police officers closed Operation Quebec Harrow which targeted drug use in Cloncurry and Mount Isa since August 2018.

 

Large sums of money were seized by police as part of Operation Quebec Harrow, targeting drug trafficking in Mount Isa and Cloncurry. Picture: QPS
It was carried out in two phases to disrupt the trafficking of dangerous drugs in the area.

After an extensive investigation, police seized a vehicle in October which led to 10 warrants being executed in late November.

A further 31 search warrants were executed in Mount Isa and Cloncurry earlier this week.

As a result of Operation Quebec Harrow 79 people are facing 196 charges. Seven of those have been charged with trafficking dangerous drugs.

 

Methylamphetamine worth $320,000 were seized by police as part of Operation Quebec Harrow, targeting drug trafficking in Mount Isa and Cloncurry. Picture: QPS
Methylamphetamine with a street value of $320,000, as well as cannabis, steroids and cash have been seized by police.

Detective Inspector Anne Vogler said Mount Isa was not immune to the increase in methylamphetamine and ice use being experienced across Queensland.

"Mount Isa and Cloncurry are small communities and I believe these types of operations have a large impact on reducing the number of dangerous drugs in these towns through the disruption of drug networks like these," Insp Vogler said.

"The district will continue to run these types of operations to target the trafficking and supply of drugs and we urge members of the public to report any suspicious behaviour."

Officers from the Criminal investigation branches in Cloncurry and Mount Isa, and Major and Organised Crime Squads from Cloncurry and Townsville were involved in the operation. They officers were assisted by officers from Charters Towers and Cairns, as well as dog units.

