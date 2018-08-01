Police seize 1kg of drugs and $5000 cash from search

CONFISCATED: Police executed a search warrant on a unit at the Gatton Caravan Park last week.

POLICE seized almost 1kg of marijuana and more than $5000 in cash after executing a search warrant on a unit at the Gatton Caravan Park last week.

As a result, two foreign nationals were charged with supplying a dangerous drug, producing a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug, possessing utensils and possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of a drug offence.

The two men, both aged 23, will front the Gatton Magistrates Court on August 20.

Gatton Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said drugs were no more a problem at the Gatton Caravan Park than they were in the broader community for people aged between 20 and 30.

"The action at the caravan park was as a result of information provided by the community which we verified and acted upon,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

"We are always keen to receive information on any crime from the community and this can be done anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or online.

"This is an anonymous service and you may receive a reward. The reward process is done through reference numbers and not a name. Police are keen to hear about more serious drug supply offences and welcome any information.”

The warrant was carried out on July 25.