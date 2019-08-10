Police seeking community help to catch rural thieves

THEFT: Laidley police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim is warning Laidley residents to be on the lookout for suspicious activity after a spate of rural crime.

BE ON the lookout.

That's the message from Laidley police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim.

In the past month, rural crime has continued to be an issue, and Snr Sgt Draheim said police needed the community's help to catch the offenders.

"It seems to be in the more isolated areas of the division as well. Particularly between Laidley and Rosewood, and up towards Atkinsons Dam ... where there's less of a police presence - purely because of where it's located,” Snr Sgt Draheim said.

Thieves had been targeting sprinkler heads, batteries and fuel on rural properties and the Laidley OIC said it was hurting farmers who were already facing difficult conditions.

"I think the community would be disappointed that people are taking advantage of those areas, who are some of the people that are probably doing it tough,” he said.

"Whilst they're out there having a go, the last thing they need is to be replacing expensive and very important equipment to their operation.”

Given the remote locations, he said it was vital for the community to be on the lookout.

"We just can't simply be everywhere at all times - so we ask that people be more vigilant and report things that are out of place,” he said.

If you see anything suspicious, or have information on any crime contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or PoliceLink on 131444.

