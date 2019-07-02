Police seeking assistance after brutal burglary

POLICE are imploring the public for information after a house was ransacked in Ingoldsby.

The brash break and enter occurred between 8:00am and 3:45pm on Tuesday, June 25, on Ingoldsby Road.

The items that were stolen include an iPad, jewellery, a sum of cash, and a brown wallet, which contained several credit cards.

The offenders attempted to use the cards at the Tenthill Caravan Park shop, and the Gatton Plaza Newsagency, which has allowed police to distinguish them on CCTV.

Suspected offenders from house break-in, Ingoldsby. Gatton Police/CCTV

Suspects from house break-in, Ingoldsby Gatton Police/CCTV

Authorities are asking that anyone who has any information on the offence please contact Gatton Police on 46316999, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.