Menu
Login
Sunshine Coast police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old boy missing from Landsborough since Wednesday, August 7.
Sunshine Coast police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old boy missing from Landsborough since Wednesday, August 7.
News

Police seek public help to find missing teen

Shayla Bulloch
9th Aug 2019 11:43 AM

SUNSHINE Coast police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 14-year-old boy missing from Landsborough since August 7.

The boy was last seen around 8am in Beerwah St.

He was in possession of a black and yellow pushbike and was wearing a black jacket and black wool beanie.

He is described as caucasian, about 170cm tall with a slim build and short brown hair.

It is believed the boy may visit areas in Landsborough, Beerwah, Beerburrum, Caloundra or the Little Mountain areas.

The boy, or anyone who has any information in relation to his current whereabouts, is asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901526145

breaking news missing boy missing person qps sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Somerset invests in bright future

    Somerset invests in bright future

    News This is the fifth rooftop solar installation that Somerset Council has overseen recently

    Things to Do in the Region this Week

    Things to Do in the Region this Week

    News There's plenty of things to see and do this week

    Thousands of stories on sale

    Thousands of stories on sale

    Community The annual sale is set for its biggest year yet

    Two more students invited to shadow mayor for a day

    Two more students invited to shadow mayor for a day

    News This is the second year that the Mayor has offered this opportunity