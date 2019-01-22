Police search Tweed River for missing person

Police are combing the Tweed river for a man believed to have gone missing from his home in Queensland.

UPDATE 12.15pm: A QUEENSLAND Police diving squad is driving from Brisbane to assist Tweed Byron Police District with the on-going search for a missing man at Tweed River.

The divers are expected to enter the water within the hour.

More information to come.

EARLIER: POLICE are combing the Tweed river for a man believed to have gone missing from his home in Queensland.

Authorities began a search of the river at the M1 Chinderah Crossing just after 9am.

The major police operation came after a local reported finding an abandoned car with a note on Monday evening.

The subject of the search is reported to be a missing person from Queensland.

Witnesses say at least five police cars are on the scene.

The Westpac helicopter was called to assist in the search just after 10am but has now left the scene.

Police boats have been concentrated around Lillies Island near Barneys Point.

Police have also been spotted standing on the old Pacific Highway bridge using it as a viewing platform to look out over the river.

The dog squad has also been called in to assist with the search.

Marine Rescue Point Danger were contacted by police over matters concerning the Chinderah bridge.

