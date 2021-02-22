Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police search for woman after she allegedly broke 69-year-old man’s leg
Police search for woman after she allegedly broke 69-year-old man’s leg
Crime

Police hunt for woman after she allegedly broke 69yo man’s leg

by Will Zwar
22nd Feb 2021 6:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a 48-year-old woman after an alleged domestic violence incident in Woodroffe in Palmerston where she allegedly broke a 69-year-old man's leg.

Police responded to the incident at 7.30pm on Saturday where the woman allegedly struck the man in the leg with a traditional weapon.

The man was transported to Royal Darwin Hospital with a broken leg from the incident.

Police are continuing to search for the woman who went into hiding after fleeing the scene before they arrived.

Police are urging anyone who has information to call police on 131 444 or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Police search for woman after she allegedly broke 69yo man's leg

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
assault crime nt

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        Premium Content Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        News Over three-quarters of Queenslanders support legalised euthanasia, but hesitate when the subject gets personal.

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?

        Construction commences on new 1000+ bed prison expansion

        Premium Content Construction commences on new 1000+ bed prison expansion

        News The first stages of construction of a new 1000+ bed prison facility in the Lockyer...

        Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        Premium Content Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        News A CQ scientist says the disease can also transmit to humans with favourite tick...