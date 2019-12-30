Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man seen acting suspiciously near bushland at Peregian Springs. Photo: Zizi Averill
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man seen acting suspiciously near bushland at Peregian Springs. Photo: Zizi Averill
News

Police search for suspicious man in Peregian

Matt Collins
30th Dec 2019 4:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man seen acting suspiciously near bushland at Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast today.

The man was seen near a fire trail between the Avenue Park Duck Pond and Doonan Bridge Rd East around midday.

He was described as being aged in his 30s, around 170cm tall with a medium build.

The man was wearing a navy t-shirt with a yellow logo on it, dark green long pants and a green baseball cap.

He was last seen walking along Doonan Bridge Rd East.

Anyone who may have seen the man in the area or could assist with identifying him is urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

noosa police peregian springs suspicious man
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Promise of rain could bring export options, return of expo

        premium_icon Promise of rain could bring export options, return of expo

        News Most will be looking to the new year to make changes, but for farmers – they’ll be looking for clouds and plenty of rain.

        Lucky circumstance puts camera back in unworthy hands

        premium_icon Lucky circumstance puts camera back in unworthy hands

        News Behold, a gallery of pictures Gatton Star journalist Ebony Graveur has taken...

        Cops’ plea for low crash, fatality rate for new year

        Cops’ plea for low crash, fatality rate for new year

        News One fatality is too many, according to police, who will be looking to reduce the...

        Mum fights for changes after tragedy

        premium_icon Mum fights for changes after tragedy

        Health The mother of a teen who took her own life has called for changes