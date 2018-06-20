Menu
The search for Qi Yu continues.
Police search bush for missing woman

by Jamie McKinnell
20th Jun 2018 7:31 PM

POLICE and SES crews are continuing to scour bushland north of Sydney for the body of a Chinese woman who was allegedly murdered by a male housemate.

Detectives believe Campsie woman Qi Yu, 28, was transported in her car to the area near Hornsby, Berowra, Cowan and Mount Kuring-Gai on the night she went missing nearly two weeks ago.

 

Qi Yu disappeared from her Campsie home. Picture: Supplied
Qi Yu disappeared from her Campsie home. Picture: Supplied

Ms Yu's housemate, 19-year-old Shuo Dong, was last week arrested and charged with murder after being released from hospital.

Dozens of police and SES officers search bushland at Berowra on Wednesday for any sign of Ms Yu's body.

The operation has so far drawn involved local police, the rescue squad, mounted officers and the riot squad.

Ms Yu's white Toyota Corolla was dumped in Burwood in the city's west following her disappearance.

The Campsie share homes where Ms Yu was last seen. Picture: Richard Dobson
The Campsie share homes where Ms Yu was last seen. Picture: Richard Dobson

Police previously urged bushwalkers in the area to keep an eye out for evidence.

Ms Yu's family travelled to Sydney but are hesitant to make any public comment.

Dong will next appear in Burwood Local Court on July 9.

Murder accused Shuo Dong. Picture: AAP Image/Chris Pavlich
Murder accused Shuo Dong. Picture: AAP Image/Chris Pavlich
Officers are now searching Berowra, Cowan and Mount Kuring-Gai, with the help of water police and helicopters. Picture: Supplied
Officers are now searching Berowra, Cowan and Mount Kuring-Gai, with the help of water police and helicopters. Picture: Supplied

