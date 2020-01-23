Menu
Robert Norris is described as Caucasian, about 187cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and tattoos on both arms and legs. Investigators believe he may be able to assist with their inquiries into a number of offences.
Police search for pair after armed robbery

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
23rd Jan 2020 3:04 PM
DETECTIVES are trying to locate a man and woman they believe have information about an armed robbery in Tiaro last week.

Police have released images of Robert Norris, 33 and Kylie Mann, 35 to help with investigations into the robbery at a cafe in Mayne St on Thursday last week.

Kylie Mann is described as Caucasian, about 165cm tall with a thin build and brown or blonde hair. Investigators believe she may be able to assist with their inquiries into a number of offences.
Police allege a man entered the cafe and held up staff with a knife before stealing money.

Officers also want to question them in relation to an attempted carjacking in Maryborough last night.

Police  allege a man tried to force a motorist from his vehicle while he was reversing out of a driveway on Ward St.

The victim fought back and the man fled.

Police also suspect the same man may be linked to multiple other property offences, including vehicle thefts, in Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

A silver 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Queensland registration 134 SCM has been used in several petrol thefts.

The car was reported stolen from Cheyne Circuit in Tinana on Christmas Day.

A silver 2007 Hyundai Sonata with Queensland registration 134 SCM, which was stolen from Cheyne Circuit in Tinana on Christmas Day, has been involved in numerous petrol thefts and remains outstanding.
Police believe Mr Norris and Ms Mann can assist them in their investigations into the offences.

Officers believe the pair might be armed and should not be approached.

They are urging anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact police.

