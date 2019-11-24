Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are looking for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area.
Police are looking for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area. Queensland Police
News

Police search for missing vessel in Whitsundays

Elyse Wurm
by
24th Nov 2019 8:32 AM | Updated: 10:01 AM

A SEARCH is continuing this morning for a vessel believed to be missing in the Gloucester Passage area.

About 7pm yesterday Whitsunday Water Police were notified of a phone call made to a nearby resort seeking urgent assistance from a vessel in trouble.

Water police and air assets conducted a search last night, however were unsuccessful.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Services this morning said the police and Australian Maritime Safety Authority were continuing the search.

It is unknown what type of vessel is involved but it was reportedly small, the spokeswoman said.

Police said it was also unclear where the phone call originated from.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444.

editors picks missing vessel queensland police search water search whitsunday water police
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        premium_icon 32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        Crime Deadly party pills killing young Australians cost international drug traffickers just 32c each to make and are then sold in their thousands for as much as $30.

        One drug. Four dead kids. Four mums lost to a life of sorrow

        premium_icon One drug. Four dead kids. Four mums lost to a life of sorrow

        News Four mothers bound by grief share their stories

        Racecourse galloping into massive meets to finish the year

        Racecourse galloping into massive meets to finish the year

        News Following a slew of refurbishments, the Kilcoy Racecourse is hosting three massive...

        How a single pill wields tremendous power

        How a single pill wields tremendous power

        News Explore facts and impacts of party drugs with The Ripple Effect