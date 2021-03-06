Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have received a report of a steal from a house on the Sunshine Coast under construction, and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.
Police have received a report of a steal from a house on the Sunshine Coast under construction, and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.
Crime

Police search for Jeep in job site theft investigation

Natalie Wynne
6th Mar 2021 7:35 AM | Updated: 8:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have released an image of a vehicle as they investigate a theft from a Coast job site.

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the car seen in the area of a theft on Green Turtle Place at Marcoola on February 21.

Coast suburb breaks into $2 million territory
Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

Police have received a report of a theft from a house under construction and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

The vehicle is a late model Jeep Wrangler, possibly a hardtop with a nudge bar and snorkel.

It was towing a small box trailer.

If you have any information in relation to the this vehicle pictured, please contact police.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crimes marcoola queensland police officer sunshine coast theft allegations
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grand Central iPhone thief tracked to Gatton with phone app

        Premium Content Grand Central iPhone thief tracked to Gatton with phone app

        Crime A woman with a sordid drug past was tracked down by police at a Gatton property using a phone app after she stole a mobile from Grand Central in Toowoomba.

        GALLERY: Haigslea preppies show off their smiles

        Premium Content GALLERY: Haigslea preppies show off their smiles

        Community This year’s class of preps at Haigslea want to be teachers, boxers, astronauts and...

        GALLERY: Marburg Preps show us their silly side!

        Premium Content GALLERY: Marburg Preps show us their silly side!

        Community Vets, policeman, go karts: Marburg preps show off their smiles and their silly...

        Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Premium Content Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Health Explained: Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’