Subscribe
Police scour bushland for missing Brisbane woman

by Nathan Edwards
23rd Dec 2020 11:11 AM
Police are searching bushland in Brisbane's north for a woman who was last seen at a Capalaba home more than a week ago.

SES members have joined police to search bushland in an industrial area at Nudgee for 38-year-old Natarn Auld, who went missing from a home on Mount Cotton Road on December 14.

Police divers are also searching parts of Nudgee Creek

 

Natarn Auld went missing from Capalaba last week.
There are serious concerns for Ms Auld's welfare as she failed to attend a prearranged meeting and has not been contactable for over a week.

She is described as caucasian, about 170cm tall with long brunette hair and a slight build.

She was last seen wearing dark-coloured long pants, a dark jumper with long sleeves, thongs and a gold necklace.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

PoliceLink 131 444.

Originally published as Police scour bushland for missing Brisbane woman

