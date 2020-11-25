Menu
A child is reportedly on the roof of the Laidley State High School (file image).
Police safely remove young student from school building roof

Ali Kuchel
25th Nov 2020 3:19 PM
UPDATE: Police have safely removed a young child from the roof of Laidley State High School at 3.30pm today.

Two police officers helped the student, believed to be in year 7, down from the roof to safety.

Staff and firefighters were reportedly waiting on the ground.

The Gatton Star contacted the school but staff declined to comment.

EARLIER: Emergency Services are currently on scene at a Laidley school, where a child is reportedly on the roof of a building.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to assist police at 2.45pm today.

A witness said two police officers were on the roof with the child, and firefighters were on the ground.

The witness said the child looked scared, but school students were able to leave as per normal

