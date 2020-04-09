Police reveal domestic disputes spike amid pandemic

Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne acknowledged an increase in domestic disputes in the Gatton region.

A RISE in domestic incidents could be linked to coronavirus measures requiring people to stay indoors.

Nine domestic disputes were reported to Gatton police in the past week.

While none of the incidents resulted in serious injury, Gatton police station officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said there had been a noticeable increase in the number of domestic incidents in the region over the past three weeks.

He said it was impossible to tell if the rise was due to people being requested to remain indoors due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but said it seemed likely.

“Sometimes we just get blips in things and we can’t put a finger on it but we assume (the measures) wouldn’t be helping,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

“While we can’t attribute the blame to more people being at home, it would be a reasonable assumption.”

Police have received an increase in reports both from concerned neighbours and from victims themselves.

Snr Sgt Browne said nine instances in one week was a “few more than normal” for the area but said it wasn’t necessarily a continuing trend.

“It’s not uncommon to see blips or increases over a week’s period and then all of a sudden it just reduces,” he said.

Snr Sgt Browne said the instances included a breach of a domestic violence order.

“They are not to be together and they were together on the main street,” he said.

Two of the instances resulted in applications for domestic violence orders and the six remaining cases required no further police action.