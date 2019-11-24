Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have resumed their search for a diver missing off Elliott Heads this morning.
Police have resumed their search for a diver missing off Elliott Heads this morning. Contributed
News

Police resume search for missing diver at Elliott Heads

Geordi Offord
by
24th Nov 2019 8:14 AM

POLICE are resuming their search today for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Elliott Heads.   

The 38-year-old man had been out spear fishing and was reported missing by the skipper of the six-metre diving vessel he was on after failing to resurface just after 8am yesterday about 14 nautical miles offshore.   

Police initiated a search and rescue operation involving aerial and water assets however were unable to locate the missing diver.  

The search resumed this morning at first light involving water police, volunteer marine rescue and helicopter assets.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference QI1902324707.      

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        premium_icon 32c a pill, $30 a pop: Crims cash in on our hunger for drugs

        Crime Deadly party pills killing young Australians cost international drug traffickers just 32c each to make and are then sold in their thousands for as much as $30.

        One drug. Four dead kids. Four mums lost to a life of sorrow

        premium_icon One drug. Four dead kids. Four mums lost to a life of sorrow

        News Four mothers bound by grief share their stories

        Racecourse galloping into massive meets to finish the year

        Racecourse galloping into massive meets to finish the year

        News Following a slew of refurbishments, the Kilcoy Racecourse is hosting three massive...

        How a single pill wields tremendous power

        How a single pill wields tremendous power

        News Explore facts and impacts of party drugs with The Ripple Effect