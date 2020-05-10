Police respond to incident at Rocky Base Hospital

Police this afternoon responded to reports of an incident at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

POLICE have this afternoon responded to reports of a disturbance at Rockhampton Base Hospital.

It is believed a woman who had just given birth assaulted and spat at staff and security officers on the hospital's maternity ward.

Early reports suggested the woman allegedly became aggressive after a child safety officer visited her.

The incident occurred this afternoon around 3.40pm.

It is understood doctors moved the newborn to another part of the hospital as the incident unfolded.

The situation is now believed to be under control.

It is unknown at this time whether the woman will be fined under Queensland Government's strict new laws which state a person who deliberately spits, sneezes or coughs on frontline workers will be fined up to $13,000.