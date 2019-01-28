Menu
WANTED: Police have called on the community to help them identify an alleged thief at Gatton.
News

Police release photos of an alleged thief

Meg Bolton
by
28th Jan 2019 11:30 AM

POLICE are working to identify an alleged thief who is believed to have stolen from Coles at Gatton.

Four images of the alleged shoplifter were released as an attempt to identify the suspected repeat offender.

The images show a man with tattoos on both shoulders and on the back of his neck.

Community members who can identify the man were urged to contact police and quote case reference number QP1900182798.

You can contact Gatton Police Station on 54683266 or Police link on 131444.

