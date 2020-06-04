Police release photo of baby-faced kill accused

Police want to speak to 20-year-old Travis Murdoch over the alleged killing of Kevin Kourtis, 39, last month.

A baby-faced 20-year-old man is still wanted by police for questioning in relation to the alleged murder of a Riverstone man last month.

Three teenagers aged 16, and two aged 17 have been charged with the murder of Kevin Kourtis, who was attacked when he opened his front door on Langton St, Riverstone, in the early hours of Sunday, May 24.

Police allege the young men stormed the home with masks and weapons.

The Greek national suffered multiple stab wounds to his body and died from his injuries.

Kevin Kourtis was allegedly murdered in his home by a gang of teens. Picture: Facebook.

Police released an image of Travis Murdoch on Thursday and are appealing to the public to report his whereabouts.

He allegedly fled the home in a silver 2008 Subaru Forrester with two others and police have not yet been able to locate him.

CCTV footage taken from a home near the attack shows the car zooming down the road.

Travis Murdoch.

Images released by police shows the same car burnt out at Boronia Park in North St Marys days later.

The other two were arrested after escaping on foot.

Murdoch is described as an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, between 170-180cm tall with a large build, short cropped black hair and a moustache.

Murdoch is known to frequent areas such as St Marys, Mt Druitt and Quakers Hill.

Police at Kevin Kourtis’ home after the murder. Picture: David Swift.

Kourtis' 34-year-old female housemate was also allegedly assaulted with the butt of a rifle during the violent ambush.

His 43-year-old girlfriend was home at the time but she was not injured.

The burnt out Subaru. Picture: NSW Police

Officers who searched the house allegedly found a knife and the rifle, which have been taken into evidence.

Police are still investigating whether Kourtis knew the boys and if it was a targeted attack.

