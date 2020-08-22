Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Sunshine Coast detectives investigating the alleged murder of 31-year-old Buddina woman Aysha Baty are appealing for public assistance as they try and trace her recent movements.
Sunshine Coast detectives investigating the alleged murder of 31-year-old Buddina woman Aysha Baty are appealing for public assistance as they try and trace her recent movements.
Crime

Police release identity of woman killed in Nambour

Amber Hooker
23rd Aug 2020 11:10 AM | Updated: 1:52 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman allegedly murdered in Nambour in the early hours of Saturday morning as been identified as Aysha Baty, aged 31, of Buddina.

Police have released Ms Baty's name and a photo as detectives appeal for public help to try and trace her recent movements.

Police would like to speak with anyone who saw, had contact with or knows about Ms Baty's movements or whereabouts over the past seven days.

Detectives would also like to speak with anyone who has background information regarding Ms Baty's relationship with friends and associates.

Police were called to Matthew St, Nambour around 1.30am on Saturday, August 22 following reports a woman had been seriously assaulted.

Ms Baty was located with significant injuries to head head and chest and declared deceased at the scene.

A 34-year-old Burnside man was arrested yesterday and charged with murder.

He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court tomorrow on Monday, August 24.

On Saturday night detectives appealed for anyone who was in the vicinity of Nambour CBD, particularly Currie St on the Petrie Creek bridge, near the Nambour RSL who observed any suspicious behaviour between 12.30am and 2am on Saturday, August 22 to contact police.

This appeal remains current.

Flowers and tributes lay on Petrie Creek Bridge for a 31 year old woman murdered in Nambour in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo Lachie Millard
Flowers and tributes lay on Petrie Creek Bridge for a 31 year old woman murdered in Nambour in the early hours of Saturday morning. Photo Lachie Millard

Flowers have been laid at the Petrie Creek bridge, which police declared a crime scene early Saturday.

The bridge and stretch of Currie St were closed to vehicles and pedestrians for hours, while forensic officers, detectives and police conducted their investigations.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Contact Policelink online at police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Contact Crime Stoppers on crimestoppersqld.com.au on 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2001762674.

   

More Stories

editors picks murder investigation nambour murder sunshine coast crime sunshine coast homicide investigation
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN HER WORDS: Premier’s personal plea to all of us

        Premium Content IN HER WORDS: Premier’s personal plea to all of us

        Health In a personal message to the state, shared with The Courier-Mail, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has urged anyone with “minor” symptoms to be tested for COVID.

        What we know about the new Queensland virus cases

        What we know about the new Queensland virus cases

        Health Nine new cases: What you need to know

        MEDICAL WARNING: 'If you have flu symptoms get tested now'

        Premium Content MEDICAL WARNING: 'If you have flu symptoms get tested now'

        Health Spike in virus cases as government warns people to get tested

        Funding to help communities to bounce back

        Premium Content Funding to help communities to bounce back

        News Funding from the state government will help the Somerset region bounce back...