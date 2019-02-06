Police release CCTV in hopes of tracking armed robber

POLICE have renewed their appeal to the public to help solve a frightening armed robbery that occurred nearly four years ago.

Detectives investigating an armed robbery at the Rising Sun Hotel, at Rosewood in 2015 are calling for assistance to help identify a man who may be able to assist with their inquiries.

At about 8.20pm on Sunday, October 18, the man entered the School Street hotel.

He proceeded to a bar area where he threatened a male employee with a knife before stealing a sum of cash.

He fled the scene on foot and was last seen running down School Street.

Thankfully no one was physically injured and investigations are continuing.

The man, described as Caucasian, approximately 175 to 180cm tall with a solid build was wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and had his head covered by a dark item of clothing.

Detectives attached to the investigation named Operation QUEBEC STUMBLE have released CCTV footage of the incident and a man they would like to speak with.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery or the man in the vision is asked to contact police.