Police reassure public after number of serious crimes
THE Gatton community was rocked earlier this month by a number of serious crimes committed in the area.
Several break-ins were reported, including one targeting Gatton Soccer Club, however the shocking incident came with the alleged sexual assault of a woman on January 9.
In the aftermath, residents have been questioning whether the Lockyer Valley is still the safe area they once knew.
Gatton police officer- in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said while these incidents were concerning, crimes of this seriousness were rare.
"Crime in a place like Gatton tends to go up and down, it tends to peak and trough," Sen-Sgt Browne said.
"At the moment I'd say there's not an increase in violence - in fact assaults are down this year compared to last year."
While break and enters had increased slightly on last year, Sen-Sgt Browne said this was likely due to there being very few the previous year.
"Whilst anyone can be a victim of crime and you can never guarantee everyone will be safe all the time - Gatton is still generally a very safe place," he said.
Sen-Sgt Browne understood the reaction residents had but said the region had not become more dangerous.
"A lot of it is perception - when you do start reading a lot on local crime it does tend to reinforce your opinion that there is a lot of local crime," he said.
"If somebody asked if Gatton is a dangerous place to live I'd say for the vast majority of people certainly not.
"At no time have I ever walked through Gatton and felt unsafe - but crime does happen."
Simple actions such as securing valuables and vehicles, ensuring your home was secure and remaining vigilant both at home and in public would go a long way to preventing crime and helping residents feel safer.
"Really it is general, commonsense precautions," Sen-Sgt Browne said.