Police ready to take on new year of challenges

LOOKING AHEAD: Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel is looking forward to continuing the Lowood Police Station's important work this year.

LOOKING AHEAD: Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel is looking forward to continuing the Lowood Police Station's important work this year. Lachlan McIvor

THE new year is bringing fresh challenges for the region's police, while old issues will continue to keep our boys in blue busy.

Lowood police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said police would continue to implement strategies to pro-actively deal with the various challenges police in the area faced.

Sen Sgt Peel said strong community collaboration would be the cornerstone of a successful 2019 for the station.

"(This will) make the areas within the Lowood Police Division a great place to live, work and visit,” Sen Sgt Peel said.

The continuing influx of people into the area and the associated increases in traffic volume on the region's roads would continue to be ongoing challenge for police, but one Sen Sgt Peel said they were ready for.

"We will continue to work with government and non-government agencies and community groups to help anticipate and address any developing issues,” he said.

With a big year ahead of them, Sen Sgt Peel said he was looking forward to continuing to work with the "great” team at Lowood and his neighbouring stations.