Menu
Login
An 18-yea-old man allegedly rammed police in a stolen car. Picture: File
An 18-yea-old man allegedly rammed police in a stolen car. Picture: File
Crime

Police rammed in getaway effort

by Keagan Elder
1st Oct 2018 12:55 PM

A MAN has been charged for allegedly stealing several cars and ramming a police car in a crime spree.

Officers were patrolling Queen Street in Ayr about 9.20am, Sunday, and attempted to intercept a Kia Cerato allegedly stolen from a Hans Christian Street address in Sarina.

When officers activated the lights and sirens, the driver allegedly accelerated away at speed and evaded police.

Shortly after police attended a Graham Street residence where a woman was allegedly stolen before her Mazda 3 was stolen.

 

 

About 11.40am, an officer in a Road Policing Command was patrolling Irving Street and was allegedly rammed by a stolen Peugeot hatchback.

The officer was not injured but the police car was damaged.

An 18-year-old Ingham man was charged with four counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary and one count each of dangerous driving and wilful damage.

He is expected to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

editors picks north queensland queensland crime

Top Stories

    Scott keeps an eye on the past

    Scott keeps an eye on the past

    News Business award has been a boost for business and a vindication of their approach

    • 1st Oct 2018 12:55 PM
    Truck drivers celebrate those who paved the path

    Truck drivers celebrate those who paved the path

    News The convoy rolled into Gatton on Saturday.

    Thomson is ready to ride the American bulls

    Thomson is ready to ride the American bulls

    News Mount Walker's Ty Thomson is preparing to pursue his passion.

    Sunrise star to host big annual awards

    Sunrise star to host big annual awards

    News Council snares Edwina Bartholomew

    Local Partners