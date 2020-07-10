Police raids bag up to 15 on drug charges

Police are expected to charge up to 15 Lockyer Valley residents with drug offences.

POLICE arrested four men and laid a series of drug charges following up to 20 raids in Lockyer Valley today.

A 24-year-old Plainlands man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs and will appear at Gatton Magistrates Court on August 3.

A second 24-year-old Plainlands man was charged with possessing dangerous drugs.

He will appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on a date to be set.

A 35-year-old Kensington Grove man was charged with two counts of possesses dangerous drugs, one count of producing dangerous drugs, one count of unlawful possession of explosives and one count of possess drug utensils

He will appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on September 7.

A 37-year-old Gatton man was charged with possessing dangerous drug and possessing drug utensils.

He will appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on September 7.

Each of these arrests related to possessing cannabis.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said up to 15 people were arrested, though police are yet to formally charge them.

Police rely on information from the public to make drug arrests.

If you see anything suspicious phone 131 444.