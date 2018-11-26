Menu
Login
Police are appealing for any witnesses or dash cam footage after a dramatic police chase through the Sunshine Coast.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or dash cam footage after a dramatic police chase through the Sunshine Coast. Scott Powick
Crime

Police pursue stolen car in dramatic early morning chase

26th Nov 2018 6:32 AM

TWO men are assisting police with enquiries after a dramatic police chase through the Sunshine Coast early this morning.

Police responded to a Dicky Beach resident's call about a prowler, shortly after midnight at Coolum Street.

Officers responded quickly and patrolled the area using dog squad to assist in locating a suspect.

Two men were seen in a black car with no license plates attached. The car, believed stolen, drove at speed toward police.

A pursuit ensued where the stolen car was driven from Coolum Street towards Kawana Waters.

A tyre deflation device was successfully used to help intercept the vehicle which came to a stop at the intersection of Premier Circuit and Kawana Way.

Two men, aged 28 and 36, are now assisting police with their inquiries.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who witnessed the incident or who have relevant dash-cam footage to contact police.

crime dicky beach police chase stolen car
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Crews continue working to bring fires under control

    Crews continue working to bring fires under control

    News Reports indicate structures may have been lost to fires burning since this afternoon.

    Darts club target a new mindset on the game

    Darts club target a new mindset on the game

    News The club have close to 70 members.

    Club legends remember at Memorial meet

    Club legends remember at Memorial meet

    Horses Apprentice cup sparks friendly competition

    Local Partners