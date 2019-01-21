Police prepared for another positive year in Laidley

PREPARED: Laidley police are reminding residents they can't do it all on their own, and the community needed to help keep themselves safe.

PREPARED: Laidley police are reminding residents they can't do it all on their own, and the community needed to help keep themselves safe. ALI KUCHEL

AFTER a positive 2018, police are looking to keep the momentum going moving forward.

Laidley police station acting officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant John Cook said the main goal for police was always to reduce crime and traffic incidents, and 2019 would be no different.

"Personal safety and property safety, if we can reduce offences in those two areas then we will be very happy,” Sen Sgt Cook said.

Transient crime would likely continue to be the biggest challenge for police according to Sen Sgt Cook, with offenders often committing crime over vast distances.

"Once upon a time you had your local offenders, and an offence might happen and you'd pretty much know who it might be,” he said.

"Now we have to be working together more closely with other police to identify offenders that offend over a wide range of police divisions.”

With this change in criminal behaviour, the public had to be more vigilant.

"People, particularly in rural areas, have to realise that offenders are more mobile than ever... in this day-and-age everyone is vulnerable to crime,” he said.

"We have to be as vigilant as people are in the city - we have to change our ways, because times have changed.”

While police would continue working to protect the community, Sen Sgt Cook said the public also had a vital part to play as well.

"We can't do it on our own - we need community help,” he said.

"It's up to them as much as us.”