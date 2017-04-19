Police praise Gatton and Laidley's Easter holiday behaviour

WELL DONE: Police say despite one incident, the Gatton and Laidley communities were well behaved.

AND... that's a wrap.

With the Easter holidays finishing up on Monday, Police reveal offences around Gatton and Laidley were kept to a minimum.

Gatton's Senior Sergeant Don Graham said that, overall, the Gatton community was well behaved over Easter.

"Since the beginning of April, only five people have been charged with drink driving in the Gatton area,” Snr Sgt Graham said.

"The readings have been relatively low, under the major reading of 0.15, which shows that the majority of drivers are aware of how much they can drink with them going over their legal limits.

"However, it was disappointing to see that some younger drivers have not learned this lesson such as the unaccompanied learner driver who is among these drink-drivers apprehended.”

Gatton police are part of a state-wide traffic safety campaign over the Easter Break, which includes the first week back at school. With increased traffic on the road networks, Queensland Police want all road users to be conscious of and comply with the road rules.

Laidley's officer in charge, Senior Sergeant Jim McDonald, said the general behaviour of the Laidley community was good over the Easter break, except for one notable incident.

"The disgraceful actions of a couple of individuals in their attack on the Laidley State High School made this Easter one that we will remember for a very long time,” Snr Sgt McDonald said.

"If you have any information regarding the individuals responsible please call police on 13 14 44 or Crime Stoppers, 1800 333 000.”

Snr Sgt McDonald said enforcing road safety during the holiday period was the main focus of police.

"Over the Easter weekend we have seen 18 life endangering offences, including speeding and hooning offences,” he said.