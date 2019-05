UPDATE:

Two patients have been transported to the Ipswich hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER:

A FEMALE patient is being assessed by paramedics following a single-vehicle roll-over in a paddock.

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service said the vehicle had crashed in a private property in Plainland, on Laidley-Plainland Road.

Police and ambulances were called to the scene at about 12.55pm.

Fire and Rescue services were not required.