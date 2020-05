EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a traffic incident that took place near a school this afternoon.

At 4:07, police were called to the scene of a traffic accidnet where a car hit a power pole on Lowood-Minden Road, nearby to the Minden State School.

Police media have said all of the occupants have safely escaped the vehicle, and no injuries have been reported.

Drivers in the area have been advised to excerise caution.