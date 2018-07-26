Menu
Login
A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a crash in Logan Reserve this morning.
A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a crash in Logan Reserve this morning.
Breaking

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after ‘serious crash’

by Danielle Buckley
26th Jul 2018 8:24 AM

A MOTORCYCLIST is fighting for life after a serious crash south of Brisbane this morning and police are still on scene.

Early reports suggest that at 5.15am the male rider has collided with a van at the intersection of Chambers Flat Rd and School Rd at Logan Reserve.

The rider was rushed to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with what paramedics have called a significant head injury.

The driver did not need to be treated.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed that police were still on scene this morning and had blocked off the intersection.

The Logan District Forensic Crash unit are investigating.

Police are appealing for any members of the public who witnessed the incident or have relevant dash cam footage to contact police.

brisbane editors picks head injury motorcyclist crash princess alexandra hospital serious condition serious crash

Top Stories

    83rd Exhibition just around the corner

    83rd Exhibition just around the corner

    News The annual Ma Ma Creek Exhibition will again showcase the community this weekend.

    Constable Seden relishes the day-to-day challenge

    Constable Seden relishes the day-to-day challenge

    News Get to know the Lowood police officer.

    Plenty of tourists looking for work in the Lockyer

    Plenty of tourists looking for work in the Lockyer

    News Minimum wage and licensing laws ensure workers get a fair go.

    Young farmers face off at Gatton Show

    Young farmers face off at Gatton Show

    News Teams of four were put through their paces last Friday night.

    Local Partners