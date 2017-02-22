32°
Police on hunt for ute with false rego plates

Ali Kuchel
| 21st Feb 2017 12:45 PM
Police are searching for this person seen fueling a white Nissan Navara with false plates.
Police are searching for this person seen fueling a white Nissan Navara with false plates. Contributed

POLICE are searching for a white Nissan Navara recently seen fuelling at Helidon Spa which was driven off without any attempt of payment.

On Monday, February 13, at about 11.20pm, the ute was a petrol station in Helidon Spa.

The vehicle has false Queensland registration plates attached, labelled 248 TJO.

The vehicle was filled with fuel before leaving the petrol station without any persons attempting to pay for the fuel.

Police believe the person shown in the image with the ute will be able to assist them with their investigations.

If you have any information regarding the ute, driver or saw this car at the petrol station, please contact Police Link on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  helidon spa lockyer valley nissan navara petrol station servo station

