From police officer to writer to television consultant

Hervey Bay author TJ Hamilton. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Hervey Bay author TJ Hamilton. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Carlie Walker
by

FROM fighting crime to writing best-sellers, there's not a lot Trish Ingham hasn't done.

Now the former Fraser Coast Chronicle writer and novelist, better known as TJ Hamilton, is working on a television program for the Nine Network, titled Bite Club.

The show is about two detectives who survive a horrific shark attack, leaving one determined to never venture back into the water.

The two then join forces to to hunt the ultimate predator - a serial killer who is also hunting them. The talented author is a former Sydney police officer who loaned her skills to the production, brainstorming plot lines for the show and providing insider advice to help make the crime scenes as realistic as possible.

"I've been in the plotting room, coming up with story lines," Ms Ingham said.

"It's really cool. It takes about six months to come up with eight episodes."

Ms Ingham is hoping to become a television writer one day, but for now she's loving her role helping to come up with ideas and acting as a consultant on set thanks to her time on the force.

The show was filmed in Manly, with Ms Ingham spending time between the set and Fox Studios as the show came to life.

During murder scenes, sometimes she'd be called upon to make sure there was enough blood, she said wryly.

The first episode is set to screen after the Commonwealth Games and Ms Ingham said it would be surreal to see the show she had been a part of be televised nationally.

"I've seen the first episode and it looks amazing," she said.

Ms Ingham said it was great to see a plot idea she came up with acted out on the screen.

Meeting the cast was also a highlight, with The Vampire Diaries' Todd Lasance, Offspring's Ash Ricardo and Deborah Mailman, Home and Away's Pia Miller and Lord of the Rings actor Dominic Monaghan all involved in the production.
 

