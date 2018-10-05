Menu
Login
Cop's creepy act. Picture: HeyChalice/Twitter
Cop's creepy act. Picture: HeyChalice/Twitter
Offbeat

Officer’s creepy act at concert

by Ally Foster
5th Oct 2018 7:09 AM

A POLICE officer is under investigation after he was caught on camera standing behind a female concertgoer and doing something very unsettling.

A video uploaded to Twitter by user HeyChalice in Houston, Texas, appears to show a uniformed police officer taking pictures of a woman's butt during a Drake concert.

The woman's backside is clearly visible on the officer's phone screen, before he zooms in and seems to take a picture.

The footage was shared to social media along with the caption: "THIS COP JUST TOOK A PICTURE OF SOME ASS AT THE DRAKE CONCERT AND IM CRYING".

The video quickly gained a lot of attention, prompting the Houston Police Department to release a statement regarding the incident.

"We are aware of a video that shows actions of one of our officers at a concert last evening," the department said in a tweet.

"Although HPD has not received a formal complaint, we have launched an internal investigation.

"The actions depicted on the video are not consistent with the expectations we have for our personnel."

Related Items

Show More
creepy editors picks offbeat police

Top Stories

    Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

    Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

    News Mount Sylvia organically certified farm hit by herbicide attack

    • 5th Oct 2018 6:07 AM
    Australia Day will remain the same in these regions

    Australia Day will remain the same in these regions

    News Graeme Lehmann and Tanya Milligan say Australia Day is inclusive.

    House fire victims need emergency accommodation

    House fire victims need emergency accommodation

    News The family only have the clothes on their backs and old passports.

    Ellisha takes each day with positive approach

    Ellisha takes each day with positive approach

    News Q&A: Get to know Ellisha Freeman.

    Local Partners