Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
GA southern region police officer will front Gatton magistrates court for assault, wilful damage and trespass. (File Image)
GA southern region police officer will front Gatton magistrates court for assault, wilful damage and trespass. (File Image)
News

Police officer to face Gatton court for stalking, assault

Ali Kuchel
14th Aug 2020 4:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A POLICE officer from the southern region has been stood down from duty and is set to face court.

A 35-year-old female constable from Southern Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

The officer was the subject of an investigation into allegations relating to off duty behaviour. Further the officer was charged for stalking and was issued a notice to appear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on September 7, for offences of common assault, wilful damage, trespass and obstruct police.

In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct. This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated.

gatton magistrates court queensland police servce
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        Premium Content Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced Queensland has two new cases of coronavirus – a returned Sydney traveller and the crew member of a cargo ship.

        REVEALED: Our best receptionist as voted by you

        Premium Content REVEALED: Our best receptionist as voted by you

        Opinion We asked who our region's best receptionist is, here's the winner

        What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        Premium Content What Warrego Highway will look like in next 20 years

        News Here’s what to expect from a $400 million highway upgrade

        REVEALED: Multi-million-dollar Lockyer super park plans

        Premium Content REVEALED: Multi-million-dollar Lockyer super park plans

        News Dubbed the “regional playground”, $2.7 million has just been added