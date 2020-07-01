Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police officer will face court in Ipswich on a common assault charge.
A police officer will face court in Ipswich on a common assault charge.
Crime

Police officer on domestic violence charge stands down

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
1st Jul 2020 4:51 PM | Updated: 8:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A POLICE officer has been stood down from official duties and will front Ipswich Magistrates Court this month after facing a common assault charge.

Investigations are being conducted into allegations the officer committed acts of domestic violence.

As a result of these investigations, the officer has been served with a Police Protection Notice and charged with common assault.

The 51-year-old man from the Southern Region has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

He has been issued with a Notice to Appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court in July for breaching the Police Protection Notice.

ipswich magistrates court police police officer stood down
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How a sporting venue made 100+ patrons successful

        premium_icon How a sporting venue made 100+ patrons successful

        Sport The majority of patrons pre-purchased tickets, helping with organisation.

        Groups join wheels together to provide better meal service

        premium_icon Groups join wheels together to provide better meal service

        Community The amalgamation hasn’t stopped the service, if anything its made more time to...

        Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        premium_icon Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        Business "It will be nice to have some money coming back in"

        Driver involved in Lockyer fatal crash to be sentenced

        premium_icon Driver involved in Lockyer fatal crash to be sentenced

        Crime Woman will plead guilty to charges after over Gatton father's death