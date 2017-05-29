25°
Police officer murdered: 'A hero lost his life today'

Tara Miko
| 29th May 2017 3:10 PM Updated: 7:27 PM

Brett Forte has been identified as the police officer fatally shot. Picture: Facebook
Brett Forte has been identified as the police officer fatally shot. Picture: Facebook

WHAT WE KNOW

  • Police officer Brett Forte has died after being shot while on duty
  • Three other police officers are injured 
  • The incident occurred at Seventeen Mile in the Lockyer Valley, about 2.20pm
  • A large exclusion zone remains in place in the Lockyer Valley where a gunman is still on the run
  • Police urge people to remain indoors

UPDATE: Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers says the family of Senior Constable Brett Forte is being supported by the service as a tense situation in the Lockyer Valley continues to unfold.

Mr Leavers said Snr Const Forte was murdered in the line of duty this afternoon trying to arrest a man known to police and wanted on a string of serious of offences.

"It was a priority for us to be able to capture this person," Mr Leavers said tonight.

"Things are still unfolding and (we) have our specialist police at the scene to do all they can to apprehend this person," he said.

"Police will do whatever they can to apprehend this person."

Press conference outside Toowoomba Police Station following the death of Senior Constable Brett Forte
Press conference outside Toowoomba Police Station following the death of Senior Constable Brett Forte

Mr Leavers said the shooting suspect was known to police and it was considered "paramount" he was arrested.
"And sadly the police officer involved stood no chance and that is the risk police inherently face every day they go to work," he said.

Flowers outside Toowoomba Police Station
Flowers outside Toowoomba Police Station

"I have spoken to some members of (Snr Const Forte's) family who are just in complete shock."

He described Snr Const Forte - an officer he knew - as a "decent person, a family man and respected by all his colleagues".

UPDATE: Husband and father-of-two Senior Constable Brett Forte was shot and killed today while trying to pull over a dangerous suspect in the Lockyer Valley.

A gunman is still on the loose and may be holed up in a shipping container.

There are conflicting reports about the events leading up to gunfight with Seven News suggesting the officer was trying to pull over the suspect when the situation escalated.

Up to three other officers were believed to have been injured in the incident.

There were also unconfirmed reports shots were fired at a police helicopter, which was forced to land for its own safety.

State Police Minister Mark Ryan said Snr Const Forte lost his life "doing his job selflessly serving the people of Queensland".

"A hero lost his life today," Mr Ryan said.

"Along with millions of Queenslanders, I pay tribute to his service.

"He will never be forgotten. With honour, he served."

UPDATE: A policeman shot and killed today was a father and experienced officer from Toowoomba's Tactical Crime Squad.

The Courier Mail is reporting Brett Forte died after attempting to pull over a man who opened fire in the Lockyer Valley east of Toowoomba this afternoon.

It's believed police are this evening in a siege situation, with the shooter in a shipping container.

An emergency situation was declared under the provisions of the Public Safety Preservation Act and an exclusion zone remains in place for the area of Fords Rd, Forestry Rd West, Sandy Creek Rd, Gerard Ln, Seventeen Mile Rd, Wellers Rd and Forest Rd.

Residents living in the exclusion zone are being advised to remain inside their homes until further notice.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said her thoughts were with the family.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the officer killed while carrying out his duties protecting our community in the Lockyer Valley today," she said.

"Every day, the brave officers of the Queensland Police Service put their lives on the line when they go to work.
Each of us should be immensely grateful for the work they do."

UPDATE: A tense siege situation continues to unfold in the Lockyer Valley this evening where a man believed to have shot and killed a police officer remains on the run.

Police in body armour appear to have focused on an area off Redbank Rd which remains closed to traffic as the situation unfolds.

It has been confirmed three other officers were also injured in the incident which started at Seventeen Mile about 2.20pm.

The fallen officer had attempted to intercept a vehicle after responding to reports of a shooting incident at which point a man is believed to have shot the officer.

An armed man is on the run from police after an officer was shot this afternoon.
An armed man is on the run from police after an officer was shot this afternoon. Contributed

The officer was taken to Gatton Showgrounds where attempts at CPR were unsuccessful.

Three other officers were also injured in the incident, but their conditions are not known at this stage.

A throng of media has converged at the corner of Redbank Rd and Adare Rd where the heavily armed Special Emergency Response Team officers were seen entering a property.

The wanted man is believed to be in hiding on a semi-rural property.

UPDATE: A large exclusion zone remains in place in the Lockyer Valley where a gunman is still on the run after a fatal police shooting this afternoon.

Reports suggest the police officer was shot on duty responding to an incident at Seventeen Mile in the Lockyer Valley, about 2.20pm.

It is understood but police are yet to confirm the officer had responded to reports of a known offender at the location and attempted to intercept the vehicle when the suspect opened fire on the officer.

Paramedics treated the officer near the Gatton Showgrounds, ABC is reporting.

Gatton locals have heard varying accounts of the drama on Monday afternoon.

"I heard a prison officer and a police officer had been shot - and the policeman had been killed," the manager of the Shell service station at Gatton, Peter O'Brien said.

"The road has been closed and people in the area ae being advised to stay indoors.

"But we get little snippets of information from each driver coming in so it's hard to know what's correct."

Staff at Gatton Real Estate have been glued to their radios, with one saying she heard police were "laying spikes down on every road around Wallers Road and Fords Road in Seventeen Mile".

"And we heard the man has got the policeman's gun."

Lockyer Valley mayor Tanya Milligan said on Monday afternoon information was scarce at this time.

"We don't have all the facts but we certainly send our condolences and thoughts to the police officer's family, and urge residents in that area to stay inside and keep safe," Cr Milligan said.

Police in body armour are diverting traffic down various roads in the Lockyer Valley, and heavily armed Special Emergency Response Team vehicles were seen driving down Redbank Rd.

It is understood the armed man remains at large, and police continue to urge people to remain indoors.

UPDATE: A police officer has died after being shot.

An emergency situation has been declared and the gunman still on the run.

It's believed the police officer was shot at Seventeen Mile, east of Toowoomba.

The Chronicle contacted Police Media, which could not confirm the officer's death.

The death has been widely reported across Queensland media outlets. 

Police have told the public to avoid the area, and residents of the closed streets to stay inside.
Police have told the public to avoid the area, and residents of the closed streets to stay inside.

3.30PM: An armed man is on the run from police after an officer was shot this afternoon.

Police have warned Lockyer Valley residents to remain inside.

An exclusion zone is in place in the Lockyer Valley after an attempted vehicle intercept this afternoon.

Initial information suggests the officer identified a "known offender" and attempted to intercept the vehicle in Seventeen Mile near Adare.

The officer is believed to have been critically injured in the incident.

The offender is believed to be armed and on the run in the area, with reports a police vehicle was stolen in the incident.

It is believed the gunman has also fired shots at a police helicopter sent to the scene.

"Police are currently at the scene of an incident in the Lockyer Valley this afternoon where an officer has been injured," a police spokesman said.

"Members of the public and the media are being advised to avoid the area surrounding Wallers Rd, Forestry Rd, Ringwood Rd and Fords Rd as the incident is still unfolding."

Special Emergency Response Team officers from Brisbane are en route to the area in the Lockyer Valley where an exclusion zone has been established.

Residents told radio station River949 multiple shots were heard in the area and police were door-knocking in the vicinity of the lockdown, urging people to stay indoors.

Residents are advised to keep doors closed and report anything suspicious to Policelink or, if an emergency, contact 000.

EARLIER: Police are responding to a critical incident in the Lockyer Valley this afternoon amid reports an officer has been shot.

Initial information suggests one police officer has been injured and another police vehicle damaged after officers responded to reports of a wanted offender in the area.

The incident, reported to be near the corner of Wallers and Forestry Rd, will be put in lockdown.

That exclusion zone will then be extended to Fords Rd.

Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services vehicles and paramedics are at the scene.

Police are expected to declare an exclusion zone around the area shortly.

