Teens face attempted murder charge as cop fights for life

Police have charged two teenagers with the attempted murder of Ipswich police officer Peter MacAulay, who remains in an induced coma with horrific injuries.

It will be alleged Constable MacAulay, 24, was attempting to deploy road spikes after spotting a stolen vehicle on Brisbane Rd, Booval, about 5am.

Police say the stolen Volvo swerved around the spikes, hitting the Goodna police officer and dragging him about 20m.

Other police on the scene applied first aid and an ambulance arrived within six minutes.

Const MacAulay sustained extensive head and internal injuries and multiple trauma injuries across the rest of his body.

He underwent surgery on Thursday morning at the Princess Alexandra Hospital before being placed in an induced coma in the intensive care unit.

Constable Peter McAulay pictured at the QPS Academy in 2013.

Yesterday afternoon, police confirmed a 16-year-old Sunnybank Hills boy and a 15-year-old Ipswich girl had been charged with attempted murder and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police said the vehicle was reported stolen from Sunnybank Hills on Monday.

Ipswich crews had earlier abandoned an attempt to stop the vehicle after it was spotted in Ipswich, however Const MacAulay noticed the vehicle as he approached from the opposite direction.

Acting Superintendent Melissa Adams said the police dog squad took two teenagers into custody on Vowles St, just around the corner from the incident.

"They managed to do it in a very short amount of time. It was a quick track and the offenders were taken into custody without incident. Nobody was injured in that regard."

She said it was upsetting to hear a colleague had been injured during the incident.

"It's extremely difficult," she said.

"We are a very close-knit policing district. We look after ourselves and our thoughts are with this officer and his family.

"And we ask people to say a prayer for him."

The forensic crash unit investigation will be overseen by the Ethical Standards Command.

UPDATE: The Queensland Police Service has confirmed Constable Peter McAulay from Goodna Police Station was the officer seriously injured during an incident at Booval this morning.

The 24-year-old has since undergone surgery after sustaining serious head injuries and is now in an induced coma at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

His condition remains critical.

He also sustained a number of other serious injuries during the incident, including broken bones and fractures.

In a statement, QPS said: "Every officer and staff member is thinking of Peter, his family and his loved ones.

"The QPS would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, paramedics and other medical and support staff who have been involved in his treatment.

"It is the sincere hope of the QPS that Peter's condition improves as he is treated for his very serious injuries."

A teenage boy and girl are assisting police with their inquiries in relation to the incident in which the constable was dragged alongside a stolen car on Brisbane Rd at Booval.

Brisbane Rd, which was closed for much of the day as police investigated the crash, has since reopened.

Investigations are continuing.

EARLIER

1PM: Police report Brisbane Rd is now open after it was closed earlier today due to a traffic incident.

UPDATE: Brisbane Rd at Booval is still closed as police continue to investigate how an officer was injured earlier today.

The police officer is in a critical condition in the Princess Alexandra Hospital with serious head and internal injuries after he was hit by a stolen car just after 5am.

Police were using a drone as part of their investigations.

People are to avoid the area.

UPDATE 8AM: A teenage boy and girl are assisting police with inquiries after an officer was struck by a vehicle in Booval this morning.

The police officer has serious head and internal injuries after being hit by a sedan on Brisbane Rd about 5am.

Police located the vehicle on Vowels St a short time later.

The two teenagers are assisting police with inquiries.

The male constable was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Brisbane Rd is closed with traffic diversions via McGrath Lne and Stafford St.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area as investigations continue.

EARLIER 6.30AM: A POLICE officer has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an incident with a vehicle at Booval early this morning.

Emergency services were called to Hamilton St and Brisbane Rd just after 5am following reports of a police incident involving a person and a vehicle.

A Queensland Police Spokesperson this morning confirmed a male police officer was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition.

Brisbane Rd at Booval will be closed for some time as police continue their investigations. Emergency services are still on scene and drivers are to avoid the area.

Investigations are continuing.