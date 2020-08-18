Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
QPS: the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.
QPS: the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.
News

Cop stood down from duties in Central Queensland region

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
18th Aug 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 1:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 46-year-old male senior constable from Central Region has been stood down from official duty with the Queensland Police Service and has been tasked to perform non-operational duties.

A QPS spokesperson said the officer is the subject of an investigation regarding domestic violence and disclosing confidential QPS information.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the spokesperson said.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

police qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        Premium Content PM’s plea for relaxed border rules

        News Scott Morrison has made a personal plea to Annastacia Palaszczuk for “critical” changes to Queensland’s border restrictions.

        Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        Premium Content Why ‘back to normal’ is still bad news

        News Queensland economy can’t recover with ‘business as usual’ COVID plan

        Mystery illness drives woman to grow, bake with marijuana

        Premium Content Mystery illness drives woman to grow, bake with marijuana

        Crime A LOCKYER woman has sought a prescription for CBD products after she got on the...

        Teenager found with gun in bedroom, 500g+ drugs in car boot

        Premium Content Teenager found with gun in bedroom, 500g+ drugs in car boot

        Crime After police discovered marijuana in the 19yo's car, they headed to his home to...