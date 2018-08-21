Menu
Login
File photo
File photo FILE
News

Police officer hurt as patrol car and 4WD collide

Sarah Barnham
by
21st Aug 2018 7:55 AM | Updated: 1:37 PM

A POLICE officer was transported to hospital this morning after a multi-vehicle crash at a Buderim round-a-bout.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said about 5.10am a police vehicle and and a four-wheel drive crashed on Burnett and Main St.

She said the four-wheel-drive rolled and officers were still investigating the cause.

A Police car was smashed up in an early morning crash at Buderim about 5.30am.
A Police car was smashed up in an early morning crash at Buderim about 5.30am. Contributed

The spokeswoman said after the crash, the police officer remained in the vehicle to prevent any further injury until paramedics and firefighters arrived.

The spokeswoman said he was transported in a stable condition with neck pain.

The other driver was also complaining of soreness and was transported stable.

She said no one was trapped in either vehicle but roads coming off the roundabout were closed until about 7.15am so emergency crews could clear the scene.

crash emergency paramedics police roads sunshine coast traffic
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    School calls on community to attend the fete

    School calls on community to attend the fete

    News The kids and the young at heart will be kept busy with the mega slide, super swing, cup and saucer, hot rod cars and a clown castle.

    • 21st Aug 2018 1:30 PM
    Non-complying roadside bins to get slapped with stickers

    Non-complying roadside bins to get slapped with stickers

    News Keep the correct rubbish rubbish in the bin

    Big names of netball to coach in the Lockyer

    Big names of netball to coach in the Lockyer

    News Newly appointed Diamonds coach will attend the All Stars Clinic.

    Furry friend gives veteran purpose in life

    Furry friend gives veteran purpose in life

    News Without the assistance dog Ms O'Donohue wouldn't leave her home.

    Local Partners