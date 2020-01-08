Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two police officers admitted to 'sexually motivated touching' while on duty.
Two police officers admitted to 'sexually motivated touching' while on duty.
Crime

Police officers lose jobs after having sex on duty

by Eliot Hastie
8th Jan 2020 5:09 PM

A police offer was sacked after admitting to having oral sex with a co-worker while both were on duty.

PC Abby Powell, 28 is said to have performed a sex act on fellow officer Alex Price, 49, while both were dressed in full uniform.

The incident is said to have occurred in the autumn of 2017 in South Wales, UK in a patrol car.

An investigation was launched the following year after Ms Powell quit the South Wales Police force after confessing to the act.

Jonathan Walters, the presenting officer, told a hearing into the police misconduct that the pair were in a relationship at the time.

"She was alleged and admits performing oral sex on Price in a police vehicle while on duty. "Powell faces and admits two allegations of sexual motivation while on duty."

Both Ms Powell and Mr Price admitted to sexually motivated touching during their time working together at Tonyrefail in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

They also accepted their actions amounted to gross misconduct.

However, Mr Price had another charge added to the inquiry as he admitted to lying in a police interview.

Mr Walters said in the first interview Mr Price denied that he had performed oral sex.

"In a second interview three days later, Price admitted that what he had said in the first interview were lies," Mr Walters said.

Mr Price was dismissed with immediate effect after he admitted to all three charges.

Announcing the verdict, chair Peter Griffiths said the panel had come to an unanimous decision over the outcome.

"PC Price is to be dismissed without notice and, had PC Powell still been with the force, she would also have been dismissed without notice," Mr Griffiths said.

"The panel has considered that each outcome is appropriate and proportionate to the allegations."

emplyment police sex

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Masked petrol station bandits taken down within 12 hours

        premium_icon Masked petrol station bandits taken down within 12 hours

        News THE Rosewood men, both 32, were allegedly responsible for three hit-and-run fuel station robberies where they made off with thousands of dollars of cigarettes.

        The Hornet to fly into the Lockyer Valley

        premium_icon The Hornet to fly into the Lockyer Valley

        News The Lockyer Valley will welcome a boxing super star for a special event

        OPINION: How good is climate change, Scomo?

        premium_icon OPINION: How good is climate change, Scomo?

        News The slick salesman from the election has disappeared – the Scomo that remains looks...

        Foreign student learns hard way not to drive unlicenced

        premium_icon Foreign student learns hard way not to drive unlicenced

        News An accounting student was caught driving with an expired licence