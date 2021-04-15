Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 46-year-old police officer has been charged with two counts of stalking.
A 46-year-old police officer has been charged with two counts of stalking.
Crime

Police officer charged with stalking

by Rachael Rosel
15th Apr 2021 7:50 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 46-year-old Senior Constable from Queensland's Southern Region has been arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful stalking.

The police officer was charged by officers from the Ethical Standards Command on Thursday and was due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

Queensland Police issued a statement that revealed they would continue to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct.

"In keeping with our commitment to high standards of behaviour, transparency and accountability, we have undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct," the statement read.

"This does not mean the allegations against the officer have been substantiated."

Originally published as Police officer charged with stalking

crime stalking

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Issue me a fine’: Driver’s McDonalds carpark lie caught out

        Premium Content ‘Issue me a fine’: Driver’s McDonalds carpark lie caught out

        Crime A Lockyer driver has yelled abuse at police when they found out he was lying about driving to McDonalds.

        Delayed: New open date set for Gatton road train facility

        Premium Content Delayed: New open date set for Gatton road train facility

        News The countdown is on for the opening of the road train facility at Gatton.

        EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Health Everything you can do now COVID-19 restrictions have eased

        TOP 10: Queensland’s best U16 cricketing teens

        Premium Content TOP 10: Queensland’s best U16 cricketing teens

        Cricket An electric bunch of teenagers more than rose to the occasion when they hit the...