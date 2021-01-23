Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A police sergeant, linked to a specialist command, has been suspended from duty after being charged with accessing vile child abuse material.
A police sergeant, linked to a specialist command, has been suspended from duty after being charged with accessing vile child abuse material.
Crime

Police officer charged over child sex abuse material

by Erin Lyons
23rd Jan 2021 10:01 AM

A NSW police officer, attached to a specialist command, has been charged after allegedly accessing child abuse material online.

Officers stopped the 48-year-old sergeant's car about 1.30pm on Friday afternoon before arresting him.

He was taken to Fairfield Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to access child abuse material and not keeping a firearm safely.

He was refused bail and will front Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

The officer has been suspended from duty.

Originally published as Police officer charged over child porn

child exploitation material charge crime nsw police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        News Critical care paramedics attended the scene of the crash on the rural road

        SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Premium Content SWEET DELIGHTS: New Somerset business aims to go global

        Business Toogoolawah’s newest business has plans to take their operation national and...

        Closed council discusses Lake Dyer caravan park tender

        Premium Content Closed council discusses Lake Dyer caravan park tender

        Council News Council sought interest from experienced caravan park operators to take over the...

        New bridge to take name of Somerset farming family

        Premium Content New bridge to take name of Somerset farming family

        Council News A long-standing farming family have requested a road be named after them, but a...