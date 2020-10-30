Police not fooled by meth dealer’s fishy disguise

FOR about six months, David Rodney Werner headed to the Quart Pot River in Stanthorpe with his fishing gear in hand, but the only catch he had on the line was the town's meth addicts.

The Toowoomba Supreme Court heard the 38-year-old man trafficked in meth from November 28, 2017 to June 12, 2018, making $1500 each day.

The court heard he did so while disguised as a fisherman, selling between "a point" to bags containing of 3.5 grams.

Police raided Werner's home on December 22, 2017 and recovered 1.7 grams of meth, drug utensils, cash and a taser concealed as a mobile.

Despite the police attention, Werner continued his trade.

On May 21, 2018, police searched a vehicle he was sitting in and found a fishing bag that contained fishing equipment, a large-bladed knife, a tomahawk, 10.63 grams of pure meth, two mobile phones, $6525 in cash, a glass pipe and nine shotgun shells.

Werner was arrested and held in custody for 221 days before he was again granted bail.

However, the court heard he continued his illicit trade from behind bars, arranging for an associate to collect thousands of dollars' worth of drug debts.

"I understand that the reason you continued … to pursue payment of debts is that you yourself were indebted to your suppliers," Justice Martin Burns said.

"Your trafficking, although at a street-level, was sustained, persistent and profitable."

For the defence, barrister David Jones told the court Werner had a long history of mental illness and battled alcohol addiction.

He added that Werner was only introduced to meth in 2017, after he lost his job as a demolitions contractor.

Werner pleaded guilty to trafficking in methylamphetamine in a quantity exceeding two grams, burglary, common assault, attempting to pervert the course of justice, unlawful possession of a category R weapon, possess explosives and seven lesser drug offences.

Judge Burns ordered a head sentence of six years in jail for the trafficking charge.

Noting Werner's lengthy pre-sentence custody, Judge Burns set Werner's parole eligibility date at May 19, 2021.

Originally published as Police not fooled by meth dealer's fishy disguise